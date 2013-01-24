Home
    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    RI9125/24
    Saeco
      Effectively removes coffee oil and grease from inside the brewing unit of your Full-Automatic Espresso machine. Clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after 250 cups of coffee.

      Coffee Clean — Cleaning product

        Coffee Clean — Cleaning product

        Removes coffee oil for a perfect brewing unit

        • Brewing Unit Clean Tablets

        Protects the Espresso Machines from clogging up with coffee residue

        The Philips Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

        Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

        Extend the lifetime of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance over time, clean your appliance every 2 weeks or after every 250 cups of coffee.

        Regular cleaning improves the taste of your coffee

        Use the Brewing Unit Clean Tablets regularly to enjoy the best taste of your coffee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          10 tablets of 1.6 g

