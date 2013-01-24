Home
    Saeco Maintenance Accessories

    RI9127/12
    Saeco
      Saeco Maintenance Accessories

      RI9127/12

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Philips Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12.

      Saeco Maintenance Accessories

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Philips Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12.

      Saeco Maintenance Accessories

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

        Espresso Machine Service Kit

        Especially for Philips Saeco Espresso Machines

        • Service Kit

        Regular lubrication prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit

        Regular lubrication of the brewing unit bearings with the Philips Saeco Service Kit prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

        To prolong the lifetime, regularly replace the O-rings

        Regular replacement of the bearings/O-rings prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          lubricating grease, o-ring gaskets, cleaning brush

