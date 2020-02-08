2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/40
Renew for better results
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The Aquatec wet and dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
2.8
of 5
336
Reviews
08/02/2020
United Kingdom
Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.
I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.
Pros
Quick easy really close shave.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Date of Use 2019-10-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Date of Use 2019-10-08
Dickiedot
19/09/2017
United Kingdom
Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads
These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit
Genie36
08/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product as always
This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit