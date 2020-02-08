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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Shaving unit

RQ12/40

2.8

| (336) Reviews

Renew for better results

To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

See all benefits

Renew for better results

Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

The Aquatec wet and dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

336

Reviews

08/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.

I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.

Pros

Quick easy really close shave.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Date of Use 2019-10-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Date of Use 2019-10-08

19/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

08/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product as always

This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

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