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All series

  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort
  • Clean shave, more comfort

Shaver series 3000Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3133/57

4.2
| (2047) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Clean shave, more comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot and Flex heads, PowerCut blade system and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

Clean shave, more comfort

  • 5D Pivot and Flex Heads

  • PowerCut Blades

  • 60 mins shaving, 1 hr charge

Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

The Philips shaver glides over your skin for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preferences. Choose a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2047

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

23/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Bought as a replacement for older model .

Nice build quality. Quiet in operation. Gives a really good shave.

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-02

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-02

16/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The shaver is well made,robust,easy to clean ,and gives an amazing close shave.Competitively priced and highly recommended.

Pros

Efficient and back up service is comforting

Cons

Nil

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-05-04

16/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A good shave

My new Philips shaver has a very nice close cut which doesn't need too many pass-overs. The head seems to move over the contours of my face and neck efficiently.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Date of Use 2026-07-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 