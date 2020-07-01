Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot and Flex heads, PowerCut blade system and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.
Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish
The Philips shaver glides over your skin for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preferences. Choose a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge
A shaver for use at home or on the go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Keep your charge in check
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty or fully charged.
A 5 minute power boost for short-notice shaving
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave
Even up your moustache and sideburns
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Designed for optimum handling
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
Effortless trimming from any angle
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
Trim nose and ears hair
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.