    Shaver series 3000

    Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

    S3133/57
    Overall Rating / 5
    Clean shave, more comfort
      Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

      S3133/57
      Overall Rating / 5

      Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

      • Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave
      • Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish
      • Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave
      • 60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge
      • One-touch open for easy cleaning
        Clean shave, more comfort

        Philips Shaver Series 3xxx gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot and Flex heads, PowerCut blade system and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.
        Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

        Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

        The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

        Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

        Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

        The Philips shaver glides over your skin for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preferences. Choose a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        A shaver for use at home or on the go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Keep your charge in check

        Keep your charge in check

        Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty or fully charged.

        A 5 minute power boost for short-notice shaving

        A 5 minute power boost for short-notice shaving

        In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

        Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

        The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Even up your moustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

        Designed for optimum handling

        Designed for optimum handling

        Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

        Effortless trimming from any angle

        Effortless trimming from any angle

        Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

        Trim nose and ears hair

        Trim nose and ears hair

        Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          5D Pivot and Flex Heads
          Shaving system
          PowerCut blade system

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Nose trimmer included
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Ink Black
          Handle
          • Ergonomic grip and handling
          • Non-slip rubber handle

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Display
          1 level battery indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Operation
          • Cordless use only
          • Unplug before use

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Run time
          60 minutes

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph

        Other items in the box

        • HQ110

