    wireless portable speaker

    SB2000B/00
    1 award
    • Designed to go places Designed to go places Designed to go places
      Overall Rating / 5
      Flip it, wet it or bump it — nothing will stop the splash-proof, rugged SB2000B from kicking out big sound from its big 3" driver. Built-in Bluetooth music streaming makes it even easier to bust out your tunes at home or out on the town. See all benefits

        Designed to go places

        • Bluetooth®
        • Gyro sensor, splash proof
        • Built-in microphone for calls
        • Black
        Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

        With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          works with
          • most Bluetooth smartphones
          • tablets
          • music devices
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • iPad 4
          • iPad mini
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          5 W
          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Mylar dome
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          lithium (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        • Convenience

          Splash-proof
          • Yes
          • IPX 4
          Auto-sensor
          for music on/off
          Built-in mic
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          123 x 92 x 123  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          155 x 132 x 155 mm
          Product weight
          0.13  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.65  kg

        • Accessories

          A cable for
          3.5-mm audio in and USB charging
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 69539 2
          Depth
          14.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.82  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Net weight
          0.64  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Tare weight
          0.18  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Width
          14.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.45  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 69539 9
          Height
          23.4  cm
          Length
          30  cm
          Net weight
          2.56  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Tare weight
          0.89  kg
          Width
          15.4  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          9.2  cm
          Height
          12.3  cm
          Weight
          0.57  kg
          Width
          12.3  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

