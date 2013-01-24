Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- USB cable for PC charging
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Big sound, shockingly clear
Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7210/12. Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Big sound, shockingly clear
Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7210/12. Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.
Big sound, shockingly clear
Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7210/12. Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Big sound, shockingly clear
Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7210/12. Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.
wireless portable speaker
Total:
It is built with 2 neodymium speaker drivers and wOOx system; simply the great sound you could ever expect from a speaker that small. Big sound, shocking clarity and deep bass to allow you to enjoy the best sound performance anywhere.
This Philips SHOQBOX is made to withstand splashing and being dropped, so it's prefect for outdoor adventurists. No worries about rain or spills thanks to the splash protective design. The rubber casing is a specialised tough material that can withstand drops and rough use. Simply drop it in your bag or hang it on your backpack. Perfect for the outdoors, which requires an extra dose of ruggedness.
SHOQBOX is equipped with a motion sensor. Simply swipe over the sensor from left to right or right to left, to skip to the next or last track. Put your hand over the sensor for a second to pause the music. Do it again to put it back on. Easy gesture control allows you to control your music the simplest way.
With its built-in microphone, this Philips SHOQBOX also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
The voice prompt is available in different languages. It gives instant feedback on battery level or alert whether the speaker is connected properly to your device.
You can pair 2 SHOQBOX speakers with the smart sensor for a stereo system of Left and Right channels. Simply place the two speakers side by side and swipe your hands over both sensors from outside simultaneously. Perfect for a party or gathering. Enjoy big stereo sound from music, movies and games.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Compatibility
Convenience
Connectivity
Sound
Loudspeakers
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.