  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    wireless portable speaker

    SB7220/12
    • Big sound, shockingly clear Big sound, shockingly clear Big sound, shockingly clear
      -{discount-value}

      wireless portable speaker

      SB7220/12

      Big sound, shockingly clear

      Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7220/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      wireless portable speaker

      Big sound, shockingly clear

      Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7220/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.

      Big sound, shockingly clear

      Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7220/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      wireless portable speaker

      Big sound, shockingly clear

      Tough it out loud and proud on the splash-proof and drop-proof Philips Shoqbox SB7220/12 music system.Take your music outdoors on this rugged road warrior that lets you enjoy music wirelessly - and fearlessly - in big, deep, yet clear sound.

      Similar products

      See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        wireless portable speaker

        wireless portable speaker

        Total:

        Big sound, shockingly clear

        • Green
        • 8 W
        Powered by 2 neodymium drivers

        Powered by 2 neodymium drivers

        It is built with 2 neodymium speaker drivers and wOOx system; simply the great sound you could ever expect from a speaker that small. Big sound, shocking clarity and deep bass to allow you to enjoy the best sound performance anywhere.

        Drop it, splash it and just keep on using it

        Drop it, splash it and just keep on using it

        This Philips SHOQBOX is made to withstand splashing and being dropped, so it's prefect for outdoor adventurists. No worries about rain or spills thanks to the splash protective design. The rubber casing is a specialised tough material that can withstand drops and rough use. Simply drop it in your bag or hang it on your backpack. Perfect for the outdoors, which requires an extra dose of ruggedness.

        Swipe sensor to skip songs

        Swipe sensor to skip songs

        SHOQBOX is equipped with a motion sensor. Simply swipe over the sensor from left to right or right to left, to skip to the next or last track. Put your hand over the sensor for a second to pause the music. Do it again to put it back on. Easy gesture control allows you to control your music the simplest way.

        Built-in mic for speakerphone

        Built-in mic for speakerphone

        With its built-in microphone, this Philips SHOQBOX also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

        Voice prompt for feedback

        Voice prompt for feedback

        The voice prompt is available in different languages. It gives instant feedback on battery level or alert whether the speaker is connected properly to your device.

        Pair 2 shoqboxes into L-R speakers

        Pair 2 shoqboxes into L-R speakers

        You can pair 2 SHOQBOX speakers with the smart sensor for a stereo system of Left and Right channels. Simply place the two speakers side by side and swipe your hands over both sensors from outside simultaneously. Perfect for a party or gathering. Enjoy big stereo sound from music, movies and games.

        Bluetooth streaming

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          works with
          • most Bluetooth smartphones
          • tablets
          • music devices
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets and smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        • Convenience

          Smart sensor
          for skipping songs and pairing 2 Shoqboxes into L-R speaker
          Voice feedback
          on battery level

        • Connectivity

          Audio Connections
          3.5 mm Line in
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 4 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speakers
          2 x 1"

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator
          Speaker drivers
          Neodymium magnet system

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          lithium (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • USB cable for PC charging
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          72 x 68 x 179  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          133 x 100 x 200 mm
          Product weight
          0.488  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.953  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Drop-proofness is measured from an approximate height of 0.8 m. Drop protection varies depending on drop conditions.
            • The body of SHOQBOX offers "splash-proof" water resistance equivalent to IEC 60529 IPX4. It is not waterproof and should never be immersed in water and should not be used in bathrooms.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.