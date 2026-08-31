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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Portable Speaker System

SBA161/10

Powerful stereo sound stage

Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5 mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference-free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

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for your Nokia phone

Powerful stereo sound stage

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment any time

The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

Bass pipe emphasises low tones for a clear, realistic sound

Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you can enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexibility with your sound system. You can carry it and enjoy music anywhere you go.

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