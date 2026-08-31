2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHJ080/00
Innovation for athletes
Lightweight just got tougher. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Skylon Flight all metal headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.
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