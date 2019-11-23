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  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Neoprene ThermaBag

SCD150/72

3.1
| (40) Reviews
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish Avent ThermaTote holds 2 Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.
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Designed to hold Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

Feeding on-the-go

  • Blue

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

Wide adjustable shoulder strap

The Philips Avent Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

40

Reviews

23/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for keeping drinks cold

It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap

Pros

Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull

Cons

Can't machine wash, only sponge dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for winter

Have space for 2 bottles and have a great price. I have been use it all winter perfect!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great and saves money

We bought this product as we were using lots of cartons for journeys and days out. Now we fill with 2 bottles and off we go for up to 4 hours!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

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