    Philips Avent

    Newborn Starter Set

    SCD234/07
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding
      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD234/07
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      For healthy, active feeding

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      For healthy, active feeding

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

      For healthy, active feeding

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      For healthy, active feeding

      A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.

        For healthy, active feeding

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Built-in valve

        Built-in valve

        The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow teat
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
          4  pcs
          Newborn Soother
          1  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Feeding Bottle 125 ml
        • Feeding Bottle 260 ml
        • Bottle and teat brush
        • Extra soft, newborn flow teat
        • Extra soft, Slow Flow Teat
        • Newborn soother

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

