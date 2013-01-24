Home
    Philips Avent

    Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    SCD241/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    Everything you need to breastfeed longer
      Philips Avent Breastfeeding Solutions Set

      SCD241/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Everything you need to breastfeed longer

      Includes Out and About Breast Pump Set, Electric Steam Steriliser, Electric Bottle Warmer, Feeding Bottles, Breast Pads, Breast Shells, Nipple Protectors, Nipple Cream and more

        Everything you need to breastfeed longer

        A convenient feeding set

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        Clinically proven to reduce colic*

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Heats safely and evenly

        Heats safely and evenly

        Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

        Large capacity

        Large capacity

        Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

        Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

        Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

        Made from Polyethersulfone (PES)

        BPA is Bisphenol-A. This product uses Polyethersulfone (PES), which is BPA-Free and has a natural honey-coloured tint.

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Out and About Manual Breast Pump Set
          1  pcs
          Electric Steam Steriliser
          1  pcs
          Electric Bottle Warmer
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4 oz
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9 oz
          1  pcs
          Magic Cup (200 ml/7 oz)
          1  pcs
          Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
          11  pcs
          Silicone soother
          2  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          40  pcs
          Washable breast pad
          6  pcs
          Breast Shell
          2  pcs
          Nipple Protector
          2  pcs
          Moisturising Nipple Cream
          1  pcs
          Guide to breastfeeding DVD
          1  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0–6 months

