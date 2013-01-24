Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    AVENT Breastfeeding Solutions Set

    SCD277/00
    AVENT
    Overall Rating / 5
      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

      Breastfeeding Solutions

      Includes: 1 x Manual Breast Pump and Breast Milk Container, 3 x 125ml/4oz Feeding Bottle, 2 x 260ml/9oz Feeding Bottle and other Feeding and Breast Care accessories.

        Breastfeeding Solutions Set

        Breastfeeding Solutions

        BPA-Free

        • Classic
        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        As you pump, the patented Philips AVENT Let-down Massage Cushion flexes in and out, gently massaging the area around the nipple to help stimulate natural milk flow.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five soft petal massagers gently flex in and out, working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        Convert all Philips AVENT bottles to milk storage containers

        Convert all Philips AVENT bottles to milk storage containers

        Discs convert all Philips AVENT bottles and cups to milk and food storage containers. Ideal for storing/freezing your expressed breast milk. Keep your teat, screw ring and dome cap assembly clean and compact for travel, by simply adding a sealing base

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing**

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing**

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant feeding bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips AVENT Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.

        With ultra-pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

        With ultra-pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

        Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples

        Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples during breastfeeding. Hypoallergenic, odourless, with no added colouring, preservative or perfume. Easy to apply, no need to remove before breastfeeding

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs
          Moisturising Nipple Cream
          1  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          40  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4 oz
          3  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9 oz
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc
          6  pcs
          Newborn teat travel pack
          1  pcs
          Guide to breastfeeding DVD
          1  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

              • *A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

