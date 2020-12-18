Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD497/00
    Avent
      Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

SCD497/00

      SCD497/00
      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

      Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

      Guaranteed zero interference

      This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel.

        Guaranteed zero interference

        With DECT digital technology

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device

        Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you will only hear your own baby.

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

        Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

        The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

        Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

        The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

        The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

        The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise

        Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise, even with volume off.

        300-m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

        With a range of up to 300 m you are assured of a secure reception in and around the house.

        Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

        Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

        Allows you to talk to the baby

        Allows you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          0–40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          -20–+60  °C

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          120

        • Convenience

          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Night light
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          System check
          • Battery check light
          • System check alarm
          • System check light
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adapter
          2 x 9 VDC, 300 mA
          Batteries
          2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
          Belt clip
          Yes
          DFU/user manual
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Italian
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Norwegian
          • Danish
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Charging time
          8  hrs
          Power supply
          230–240  V
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Operating time on battery
          24  hour(s)

        • Logistic data

          EAN F-box
          Yes
          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 187 x 94  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0–6 months
          • 6–12 months

