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All series

  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural teat

SCF041/27

4.6
| (41) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our ultra-soft teat with flexible spiral design more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-soft and flexible teat

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 pieces

  • Newborn flow

  • 0m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

41

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

23/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

easy to use

my little one tuck to there teats strait away thay flowed just right for her

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

16/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Philips Avent Natural teat SCF041/27 2 pieces Newborn flow 0m+ great product .I recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

27/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great features

This product has great features, is very easy to use and great shape for +0months.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011