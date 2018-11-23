2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Newborn flow
0m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.6
of 5
41
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
jojo88
23/11/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
easy to use
my little one tuck to there teats strait away thay flowed just right for her
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Ela0205
16/10/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
Philips Avent Natural teat SCF041/27 2 pieces Newborn flow 0m+ great product .I recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Dee18
27/09/2018
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great features
This product has great features, is very easy to use and great shape for +0months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF041/27 Natural teat
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011