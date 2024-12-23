ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one

Philips Avent Pacifierultra start

SCF075/14

4.7
| (434) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Soothing newborns from day one
Peace of mind right from the start. Philips Avent ultra start soothers are made to fit newborns' mouths and can be safely used until 6 months. Comfort and relief are always near, no matter who's taking care of baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Little and light for a fit that's just right

Soothing newborns from day one

  • Designed for newborns

  • BPA-free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-2m

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% teat acceptance**

Loved by babies with 98% teat acceptance**

Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

434

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

23/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect dummy for little mouths

I had no problem at all getting my baby to latch on to these dummies. They're lightweight and beautifully designed with soothing colours and a BPA free silicone teat which has been developed to reduce pressure on their teeth and gums. I love that they come with a sterilisation/storage case which keeps them safe and away from germs whilst they're not in use. Have recommended to several of my pregnant friends as a great first dummy to try.

Pros

Lightweight, food safe, orthodontist designed, cute,

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-23

21/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product has good features

This product is amazing for baby's who loves dummy's it's deffo worth getting for ur newborn or 6 month old

Pros

It suits the baby's mouth

Cons

It's a little heave for the baby to keep in there mouth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-21

20/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soother scf075/03

My son absolutely loved this product. He has been using this for 5 weeks now and will not accept his old soothers at all. Also the first soother to not start splitting when bitten threw teething tooth grinding. Style is sleek and modern. I definitely recommend this product you will not be disappointed.

Pros

Everything about the soothers are great

Cons

None as yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-20

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).

  2. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.