2 year warranty
Soothing newborns from day one
Peace of mind right from the start. Philips Avent ultra start Nighttime is made to fit newborns' mouths and can be safely used until 6 months. Glows in the dark, so comfort and relief are easy to find after lights out. Now 80% plant-based.*
Glow-in-the-dark cap
BPA-free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-2m
Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
4.7
of 5
434
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
23/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect dummy for little mouths
I had no problem at all getting my baby to latch on to these dummies. They're lightweight and beautifully designed with soothing colours and a BPA free silicone teat which has been developed to reduce pressure on their teeth and gums. I love that they come with a sterilisation/storage case which keeps them safe and away from germs whilst they're not in use. Have recommended to several of my pregnant friends as a great first dummy to try.
Pros
Lightweight, food safe, orthodontist designed, cute,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-23
Babyclub24
21/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The product has good features
This product is amazing for baby's who loves dummy's it's deffo worth getting for ur newborn or 6 month old
Pros
It suits the baby's mouth
Cons
It's a little heave for the baby to keep in there mouth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-21
Ninoo88
20/12/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soother scf075/03
My son absolutely loved this product. He has been using this for 5 weeks now and will not accept his old soothers at all. Also the first soother to not start splitting when bitten threw teething tooth grinding. Style is sleek and modern. I definitely recommend this product you will not be disappointed.
Pros
Everything about the soothers are great
Cons
None as yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start
Date of Use 2023-11-20
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
Based on the results of a US consumer test (2023, n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.