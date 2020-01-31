Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF085/12
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ultra air soother
total
recurring payment
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.
Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.