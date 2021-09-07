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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent ultra airSoother

SCF085/30

4.7
| (682) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air soother has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. Available in various colours and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-large airholes for more comfortable soothing

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Lets your baby's skin breathe

  • Orthodontic and BPA free

  • 2 pack

  • 0–6m

Lets baby's skin breathe

Lets baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

682

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

07/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for teething

My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have

Pros

Comes in case , love the feel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little dummies

I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them

Pros

Brilliant, soft, soothing

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use