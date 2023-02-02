  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Lets your little one's skin breathe Lets your little one's skin breathe Lets your little one's skin breathe

      Philips Avent ultra air Soother

      SCF085/40

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Lets your little one's skin breathe

      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air soother has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. Available in various colours and designs.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Soothers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      ultra air
      - {discount-value}

      ultra air

      Soother

      total

      recurring payment

      Lets your little one's skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes for more comfortable soothing

      • Lets your baby's skin breathe
      • Orthodontic and BPA free
      • 4 pack
      • 6–18 m
      Lets baby's skin breathe

      Lets baby's skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

      98% teat acceptance*

      98% teat acceptance*

      When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.

      Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

      Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

      The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        The Netherlands
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra air soother
        4  pcs
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
      • *For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
      Beta launch of the uGrow app - preview screenshots on phone

      Introducing uGrow, 
      our free healthy baby development app


      Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.

       

      Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.

       

      Find out more

      Apple store
      Play store
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.