2 year warranty
Extra gentle for sensitive skin
Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft soother.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
For sensitive skin
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
6–18 m
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimises pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
4.7
of 5
733
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Juhel
22/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soothing baby dummy
My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.
Pros
Nice texture
Cons
Need more colour choices
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
komqas
18/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
ULTRA Soft
These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well
Pros
Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe
Cons
water get trapped into nipples
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Marlena93
12/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My son loves it
We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!
Pros
Good value, great design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-12
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.