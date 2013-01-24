Home
    Philips Avent

    Teat travel pack

    SCF139/02
    Avent
    Avent
    Keeps AVENT teats sterile for up to 24 hours
      Philips Avent Teat travel pack

      SCF139/02
      Keeps AVENT teats sterile for up to 24 hours

      Philips Avent teat travel pack SCF139/02 is extremely useful to keep teats sterile until you need them to feed your baby.

        Teat travel pack

        Keeps AVENT teats sterile for up to 24 hours

        Ideal teat for travel

        Ideal for travel

        Assemble the Philips Avent teat travel pack immediately after removing from steriliser. Teats will stay sterile for up to 24 hours. Ideal for when you are on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Dome cap
          2  pcs
          Screw ring
          2  pcs
          Sealing base
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 0–6 months
          • 6–12 months

