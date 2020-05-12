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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic soother

SCF169/37

4.8
| (168) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with bright, colourful designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 6–18 m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Security handle for easy removal

Security handle for easy removal

Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

168

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

12/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

This product is amazing! Teat is really soft and will soothe anyone!

Pros

Always will buy as great for anyone

Cons

Na

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/34 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/34 Classic soother

05/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great dummies cute little designs nice colours

Thought these were really great little dummies I love the shape of them and the size easy for children to hold and grip I also love the cute little pictures which they have in them and the colours are really nice too very noticeable which helps them be easier to find

Pros

Great size easy for kids to handle nice notable colours easy to spot if they get lost cute little pictures which keep the kids entertained

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother

01/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

AVENT soother

[Employee of philipsglobal] very good quality of the material, thanks to these soothers my child has no more colic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF169/37 Classic soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year