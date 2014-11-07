2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
For essential comfort
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JaneDoe
07/11/2014
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Toller Schnuller!
Mein Kind hat anfangs keine Schnuller genommen. Ich habe verschiedene Firmen und Sorten ausprobiert und bin schließlich auf Avent gestoßen. Und endlich habe ich einen Schnuller gefunden, den es angenommen hat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/19 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/19 Classic pacifier
gum92
05/10/2011
France
beau design et discrète
pas de BPA et discrète une fois dans la bouche du bébé
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/19 Sucette classique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF170/19 Sucette classique
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012