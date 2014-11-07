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All series

  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic soother

SCF170/20

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with stylish design, crystal-clear look.

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

07/11/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Toller Schnuller!

Mein Kind hat anfangs keine Schnuller genommen. Ich habe verschiedene Firmen und Sorten ausprobiert und bin schließlich auf Avent gestoßen. Und endlich habe ich einen Schnuller gefunden, den es angenommen hat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/19 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/19 Classic pacifier

05/10/2011

France

France

beau design et discrète

pas de BPA et discrète une fois dans la bouche du bébé

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/19 Sucette classique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/19 Sucette classique

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  5. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012