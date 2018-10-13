2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF176/24
With glow-in-the-dark handle
6–18m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
2.6
of 5
27
Reviews
Concy
13/10/2018
Italia
Domanda
Il mio bimbo adora solo questi succhietti, ma possono essere utilizzati solo in un verso quelli per la notte?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/24 Succhietto Night Time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/24 Succhietto Night Time
Carlotaandmami
01/04/2017
España
Muy original lque la anilla brille en la oscuridad
Mi niña utilizaba otra marca y no había quien se la quitara y tengo que deciros que estos chupetes le han gustado mucho. A nosotros los papás también nos han gustado por las anillas que brilllan en la oscuridad y facilitan encontrarlo y los capuchones para guardarlos por lo que lo hace más higiénico.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/24 Chupete nocturno
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/24 Chupete nocturno
marina
28/12/2016
Italia
I ciucci avent ve li raccomando
Mio figlio ora quasi 11 mesi e li uso da quando è nato. Ho sia quelli semplici che quelli che si illuminano la notte. Mi piace molto il design e i disegni che hanno questi ciucci. E mio figlio prende solo questi tipi di ciucci gli altri non gli piacciono.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Succhietto Night Time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Succhietto Night Time
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year