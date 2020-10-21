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Philips Avent Classic Soothers
Discontinued
Support
SCF182/23
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User manual
All (9)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother