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  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow soothers

SCF186/24

4.4
| (37) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Supports your child's development
The Philips Avent Soother 18 m+ supports your child's development and changing soothing needs. Its bite-resistant teat respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colours.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Bite-resistant teat

Supports your child's development

  • With bite-resistant teat

  • 18m+

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Bite-resistant teat for your toddler

Bite-resistant teat for your toddler

This soother's bite-resistant teat is designed especially for older babies.*

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

37

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3

19/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

fun design

still use for my daughter at night and we both really like the designs.

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Daughter still likes for sleeping

My daughrter still finds these very comfortable and helps her sleep

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

03/08/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Avent Schnuller

Wir, und auch alle unsere Freunde, nutzen die Avent Schnuller in allen Größen für unsere Kinder. Sie sind aus dem Alltag nicht wegzudenken und wir sind sehr zufrieden. Allerdings muss man sagen, dass wir ziemlich enttäuscht sind von dem Design. Andere Firmen haben gerade deutlich süßere Motive. Vor allem bei den Größen ab 8 Monaten ist fast nichts schönes bei den Freeflow Schnullern dabei.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow Schnuller

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow Schnuller

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. this soother should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occasional bites.

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year