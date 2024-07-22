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  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Philips Aventultra soft soother

SCF212/20

4.7
| (733) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.
See all benefits

Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • ultra soft and flexible

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks and less irritation

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks and less irritation

Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Our rounded shield minimises pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

Loved by babies worldwide*

Loved by babies worldwide*

When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

Understand product reviews

4.7

of 5

733

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

5
4
3
2
1

Juhel

22/07/2024

United Kingdom

Part of promotion

Soothing baby dummy

My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.

Pros

Nice texture

Cons

Need more colour choices

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

komqas

18/07/2024

United Kingdom

Part of promotion

ULTRA Soft

These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well

Pros

Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe

Cons

water get trapped into nipples

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

Marlena93

12/07/2024

United Kingdom

Part of promotion

My son loves it

We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!

Pros

Good value, great design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF091/01 ultra soft pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Developed with healthcare professionals and moms

  2. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. No. 1 global soother brand

  5. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  6. 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017