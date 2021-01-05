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Philips Avent SCF244/23 ultra air pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF244/23
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers