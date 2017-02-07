2 year warranty
Discontinued
20 night pads
Philips Avent breast pads have a wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips secure the pad in place.
Designed for extra protection when lying down.
The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbency.
4.8
of 5
22
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MummyofCharlie
07/02/2017
United Kingdom
Comfortable and soft
These pads are very comfortable and soft and they hold a lot of milk I don't use the sticker pads I don't feel I need to plus it can be hard work when you have a baby in one hand and trying to stick the pad in place. The package for me was good but when you got to the pad it was hard to open up to use when you have a baby in one hand but there a nice size for ur bag. These pads are the best ones I have used and was also very good for nights as I wouldn't wake up soaking in milk
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
MrsJ
16/12/2016
United Kingdom
Incredibly comfortable and absorbent
These are so comfortable to wear. They stay put, don't move about and are very absorbent - brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Barnzyboyyyy
11/12/2016
United Kingdom
Breast pads
These are probably the best pads I have used, there very comfortable and very absorbent!!
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.