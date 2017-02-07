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All series

  • Comfortable throughout the night
  • Comfortable throughout the night
  • Comfortable throughout the night
  • Comfortable throughout the night
  • Comfortable throughout the night
  • Comfortable throughout the night

Discontinued

Philips AventDisposable breast pads

SCF253/20

4.8
| (22) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Comfortable throughout the night
Unique Philips Avent breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Comfort Manual breast pump

Comfort Manual breast pump

SCF330/12

Breast pads for night time

Comfortable throughout the night

  • 20 night pads

Overnight protection

Overnight protection

Philips Avent breast pads have a wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips secure the pad in place.

All-round leakage barrier

All-round leakage barrier

Designed for extra protection when lying down.

Ultra dry

Ultra dry

The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbency.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

22

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

07/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comfortable and soft

These pads are very comfortable and soft and they hold a lot of milk I don't use the sticker pads I don't feel I need to plus it can be hard work when you have a baby in one hand and trying to stick the pad in place. The package for me was good but when you got to the pad it was hard to open up to use when you have a baby in one hand but there a nice size for ur bag. These pads are the best ones I have used and was also very good for nights as I wouldn't wake up soaking in milk

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Incredibly comfortable and absorbent

These are so comfortable to wear. They stay put, don't move about and are very absorbent - brilliant!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

11/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Breast pads

These are probably the best pads I have used, there very comfortable and very absorbent!!

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

This review was made for SCF253/20 Disposable breast pads

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 