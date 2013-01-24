Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    SCF286
    Avent
    Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation
      Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

      SCF286
      Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation

      With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

        Ultra-convenient and effective sterilisation

        Flexible, easy loading

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilises in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
        4-in-1 modular steriliser design

        4-in-1 modular steriliser design

        The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilising cycle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the steriliser automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.

        Integrated display shows progress

        Integrated display shows progress

        The steriliser features an integrated display to show how the sterilising cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

        Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

        The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • What is included

          Electric steam steriliser
          1 piece
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips Avent range-compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilisation time
          6 minutes
          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          50-60Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Basket
          -{discount-value}

          Basket

          CRP235/01

          Philips shop price
          £7.99*
          * Suggested retail price

