    Philips Avent

    ultra air soother

    SCF349
    Avent
      Philips Avent ultra air soother

      SCF349
      A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

      Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits

        A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

        Perfect for growing teeth and gums

        • Extra-firm teat
        • 18m+
        • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
        • 2 pack
        Lets skin breathe

        Lets skin breathe

        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        Gently rests on skin

        Gently rests on skin

        ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

        Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

        Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

        Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Learn how to help your little one become soother free

        Learn how to help your little one become soother free

        When the time comes to help your little one become soother free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-mo/soothers/soother-free.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra air soother
          2  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18 M ultra air soother
            • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
            • No. 1 global soother brand
