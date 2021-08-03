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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air

SCF349/47

4.7
| (308) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air soothers are comfortable for my little one.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who's taking care of baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Designed to comfort babies through teething days

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Lets your baby's skin breathe

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 18 m+ with extra-firm teat

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

308

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

03/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-07-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-07-03

01/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Must have for mums

It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-07-01

30/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product.

I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.

Pros

Air flow, design,

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-06-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-06-30

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.