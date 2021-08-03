2 year warranty
Lets your baby's skin breathe
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
18 m+ with extra-firm teat
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.
4.7
of 5
308
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nTigerka
03/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-07-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-07-03
Gisele35
01/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Must have for mums
It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-07-01
mayainfluencer
30/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product.
I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.
Pros
Air flow, design,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-06-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-06-30
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.