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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent ultra airSoother

SCF376/17

4.7
| (343) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colours and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • With glow-in-the dark button

  • Orthodontic and BPA free

  • 2 pack

  • 0-6 M

Lets baby's skin breathe

Lets baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

343

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

1

03/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for my daughter

A great pair of dummies which glow in the dark so brightly so perfect for hunting for in the middle of the night! Comes in a great little box for convenient when it comes to sterilising the dummies

Pros

Quick and simple to sterilise

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for finding in the night

Everything about the air soother was perfect the handy little pot they came in which doubled up as a steriliser was perfect for using when out and about.my grand daughter took to these soothers well. After a small charge up in sunlight during the day they were perfect for finding in the middle of the night on the dreaded lost dummy moment. I would definitely purchase these again and recommend them to friends and family.

Pros

Easy to find in the night

Cons

Remembering to put in sunlight during the day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

01/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well made and a thumbs up from my daughter!

Really nicely made dummies. They have a matt like coating which feels nice. My daughter had no problem using these at all and accepted them straight away. We had no problems with sore lips or mouth at all. The carry case is a great idea and it’s to easy to sterilise them in the microwave. I also love the designs on them too, really cute!

Pros

Air flow, travel case, overall feel and build

Cons

Aren’t any I found!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.