Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.
Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits
ultra air soother
Philips shop price
Total:
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.
Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.
When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
What is included
Accessories included
Safety
Hygiene