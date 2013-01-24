Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Avent

    Avent Baby Body and Hair Wash

    SCF513/25
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Avent Baby Body and Hair Wash

      SCF513/25
      Overall Rating / 5

      Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash that cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Avent Baby Body and Hair Wash

      Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash that cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

      Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash that cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Avent Baby Body and Hair Wash

      Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

      A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash that cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all skincare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent Baby Body and Hair Wash

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Leaves hair, skin and scalp smooth and soft

        With waterlily flowers and milk proteins

        • 250 ml

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

        A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

        No tears formula

        Specially formulated to be mild on baby's eyes.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Baby body and hair wash
          1 Tube 250 ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0–6 months
          • 6–12 months

        • Dimensions and Weight

          Volume
          250 ml

        • Ingredients

          Lanolin
          No
          Soap
          No

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount