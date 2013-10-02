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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF643/17

4.6
| (34) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
For healthy, active feeding
The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
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Clinically proven to reduce colic*

For healthy, active feeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 9 oz/260 ml

  • Slow flow teat

  • 1m+

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in valve

Built-in valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.

Clinically proven to reduce colic*

Clinically proven to reduce colic*

A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

34

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

02/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great at reducing wind in baby

Great quality bottles, changed to these for my colicky baby and they worked! So good I am now a solid avent product user. Recommend their dummies too as they are the only ones to come with a cover, which wen out about is a lifesaver.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

08/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wonderful products

I will only use advent products on my baby even down to the baby monitor brilliant products will recommend to everyone thanks very much Phillips!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

31/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Helps with colic

I went through about four different types of bottles before i tried the avent ones and i wish i had used them first! They are the only bottles that reduced my daughters colic. The bottle design is really easy and comfortable to hold, especially on the long feeds, and everything comes apart easily to clean! I would definitely recommend these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle

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