2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
9 oz/260 ml
Slow flow teat
1m+
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.6
of 5
34
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Mand82
02/10/2013
United Kingdom
Great at reducing wind in baby
Great quality bottles, changed to these for my colicky baby and they worked! So good I am now a solid avent product user. Recommend their dummies too as they are the only ones to come with a cover, which wen out about is a lifesaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Ronnie31
08/08/2012
United Kingdom
Wonderful products
I will only use advent products on my baby even down to the baby monitor brilliant products will recommend to everyone thanks very much Phillips!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
emly
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
Helps with colic
I went through about four different types of bottles before i tried the avent ones and i wish i had used them first! They are the only bottles that reduced my daughters colic. The bottle design is really easy and comfortable to hold, especially on the long feeds, and everything comes apart easily to clean! I would definitely recommend these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle