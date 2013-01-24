Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    Toddler bowl big 12m+

    SCF704/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Toddler bowl big 12m+

      SCF704/00
      Find support for this product

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Philips AVENT toddler big bowl SCF704/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Toddler bowl big 12m+

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Philips AVENT toddler big bowl SCF704/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all tableware

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Toddler bowl big 12m+

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Encourages eating through fun learning

        Bowl designed for toddlers

        • White
        Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

        Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

        Developed with a leading child psychologist

        Developed with a leading child psychologist

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Big bowl
          1
          Recipe booklet
          NO

        • Country of origin

          Made in China
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          0.126  kg
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          43 (D) X 175 (W) X 175 (H)  mm
          F-box dimensions
          44 (D) X 206 (W) X 261(H)  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

        • Easy to use

          Microwavable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount