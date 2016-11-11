2 year warranty
Discontinued
White
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Akiam2
11/11/2016
Suisse
Verified buyer
Passt
Habe diesen Teller zur Einführung der Breikost gekauft. Bin mit dem Produkt sehr zufrieden, es lässt sich einfach reinigen ist rutschfest und kippt nicht.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF706/00 Tiefer Teller (klein), Kinder ab 6 Mon.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF706/00 Tiefer Teller (klein), Kinder ab 6 Mon.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.