ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Encourages eating through fun learning
  • Encourages eating through fun learning

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler bowl small 6m+

SCF706/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent toddler small bowl SCF706/00 for your child's development stages
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Bowl designed for toddlers

Encourages eating through fun learning

  • White

Developed with a leading child psychologist

Developed with a leading child psychologist

0% BPA

Suitable for microwave

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

11/11/2016

Suisse

Suisse

Verified buyer

Passt

Habe diesen Teller zur Einführung der Breikost gekauft. Bin mit dem Produkt sehr zufrieden, es lässt sich einfach reinigen ist rutschfest und kippt nicht.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF706/00 Tiefer Teller (klein), Kinder ab 6 Mon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF706/00 Tiefer Teller (klein), Kinder ab 6 Mon.

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 