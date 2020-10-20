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2 year warranty
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Food makers & tableware
All series
Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+
Discontinued
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SCF706/00
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User manual
All (5)
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What is the orange plastic on the bottom of bowls/plate?
Is the graphic label safe?
What is the life span of the bowl/plate?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
There are bubbles in the graphic on my bowl/plate or the graphic started to peel away on my bowl/plate. What should I do?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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