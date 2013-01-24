Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Digital baby thermometer set

    SCH530/86
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy and reliable temperature measurement Easy and reliable temperature measurement Easy and reliable temperature measurement
      -{discount-value}

      Digital baby thermometer set

      SCH530/86
      Overall Rating / 5

      Easy and reliable temperature measurement

      Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Digital baby thermometer set

      Easy and reliable temperature measurement

      Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.

      Easy and reliable temperature measurement

      Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Digital baby thermometer set

      Easy and reliable temperature measurement

      Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.

      Similar products

      See all baby-thermometers
        • -{discount-value}

          Philips shop price

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital baby thermometer set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy and reliable temperature measurement

        Digital thermometer for easy and accurate measurement

        Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.

        Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

        Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

        Dimpled shield prevents skin irritation

        Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.

        Designed especially for newborn babies

        The soother's specially shaped silicon teat is designed to fit your baby's mouth and will not inhibit natural development. Use it with confidence to pacify your baby.

        Includes a soother in the size for a newborn baby

        You can put the soother regularly in your baby's mouth to stimulate him or her to get used to it. It works like any normal soother.

        Allows boiling or sterilising without damaging electronics

        By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the soother, you can safely sterilise or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

        Teat suitable for sterilising or boiling

        Thanks to the special material, you can safely sterilise the soother's teat in a microwave oven or electrical steriliser or boil it without harming the soother.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          32–44  °C
          Accuracy
          36.5–39.0C:+/-0.1C  °C
          Measurement time
          10  s

        • Convenience

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes
          Flexible tip
          Yes
          Suitable for newborns
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery
          Yes
          User manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR41
          Number of batteries
          2
          Operating time on battery
          200  hour(s)
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          • -{discount-value}

            Philips shop price

          Recently viewed products

            • -{discount-value}

              Philips shop price

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount