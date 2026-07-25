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  • Easy and reliable temperature measurement
  • Easy and reliable temperature measurement
  • Easy and reliable temperature measurement
  • Easy and reliable temperature measurement

Discontinued

Digital baby thermometer set

SCH530/86

Easy and reliable temperature measurement
Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy and reliable temperature measurement

Digital thermometer for easy and accurate measurement

Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.

Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

Dimpled shield prevents skin irritation

Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.

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  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 