Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easy and reliable temperature measurement
Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy and reliable temperature measurement
Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.
Easy and reliable temperature measurement
Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy and reliable temperature measurement
Digital thermometer soother for easy and accurate measurement.
Digital baby thermometer set
Philips shop price
Total:
Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.
Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.
Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.
The soother's specially shaped silicon teat is designed to fit your baby's mouth and will not inhibit natural development. Use it with confidence to pacify your baby.
You can put the soother regularly in your baby's mouth to stimulate him or her to get used to it. It works like any normal soother.
By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the soother, you can safely sterilise or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.
Thanks to the special material, you can safely sterilise the soother's teat in a microwave oven or electrical steriliser or boil it without harming the soother.
Technical specifications
Convenience
Accessories
Power