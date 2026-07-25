2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCH530/86
Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.
Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.
Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.