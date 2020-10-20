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2 year warranty
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Baby monitors & thermometers
All series
Digital baby thermometer set
Discontinued
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SCH530/86
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User manual
All (1)
Can I put sweets on the Philips Avent Soother thermometer?
My Avent soother thermometer readings aren't accurate.
My Philips digital thermometer is not working
What does the 'Err' indication on the display of the Digital thermometer mean?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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