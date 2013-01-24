Home
    Ultrasonic Humidifier

    SCH580
    A healthy climate for your baby
      Ultrasonic Humidifier

      SCH580
      A healthy climate for your baby

      By creating a comfortable humidity level, the ultrasonic humidifier will help protect your baby against sore throats and irritation to the mucous membrane. This has a positive effect on building up resistance to infection.

        A healthy climate for your baby

        Helps sustain temperature and humidity level

        Prevents mucous membrane irritation

        By creating a comfortable humidity level, the ultrasonic humidifier helps protect your baby against sore throats and irritation to the mucous membrane. This has a positive effect on building up resistance to infection.

        Helps maintain baby-soft skin

        Adding moisture to the air helps to keep your baby's delicate skin healthy and soft.

        Monitor the ideal humidity and temperature

        A hygrometer and thermometer handset is included to let you monitor and maintain the ideal humidity and temperature levels of your baby's room. (Ideally, between 16 and 20ºC with a relative humidity of 40 to 60%.)

        Adjustable mist output

        Simply set the mist output to suit day-to-day conditions and your baby's needs

        Your baby can sleep peacefully due to silent operation

        Thanks to the silent operation of the humidifier, your baby can sleep peacefully.

        No condensation due to ultrasonic vaporation principle

        A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature.

        Automatic switch-off for the safety of your baby.

        When the water tank is empty, the appliance automatically switches off.

        Completely safe, cool mist output

        A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature and is totally safe for your baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical Specifications

          Noise level
          < 35  dB
          Temperature measurement range
          0-50  °C
          Relative humidity range
          30% - 80%  RH
          Evaporation Technology
          Ultrasonic
          Evaporation output
          250  ml/h
          Water tank volume
          2  l

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power consumption
          35  W

        • Dimensions and weight

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          Ø 240 x 330  mm
          Product weight
          3.3  kg

