    CushionSpeaker

    SDC5100/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy" "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy" "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy"
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      CushionSpeaker

      SDC5100/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy"

        Digital stereo speakers

        Digital stereo speakers

        Digital stereo speakers enable you to enjoy video clips or music with great sound.

        I protect you from your notebook's heat

        I protect you from your notebook's heat

        The hardtop surface carries the notebook steadily and ensures proper airflow to prevent overheating

        USB plug for power and play

        USB plug for power and play

        With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognises this as a removable USB mass storage device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          31.6  cm
          Height
          6.32  cm
          Depth
          39.2  cm
          Weight
          0.937  kg

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          100–18,000  Hz

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          0.5 m
          USB
          USB 2.0
          Connector
          USB port

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          Plug and Play

        • System Requirements

          USB
          Free USB port
          PC OS
          Windows Vista, XP, Mac OSX 10.2.8 and above

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Height
          35.6  cm
          Width
          43.2  cm
          Depth
          10.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.94  kg
          Gross weight
          1.49  kg
          Tare weight
          0.55  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 50885 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          45.2  cm
          Width
          23  cm
          Height
          37.5  cm
          Net weight
          1.88  kg
          Gross weight
          3.46  kg
          Tare weight
          1.58  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 51015 2
          Number of consumer packages
          2

        • Package contents

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

