    SH90/60
    Reset your shaver to new
      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
        • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
        SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

        Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

        1. Pull off the shaving head holder. 2. Replace the shaving heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
          • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Retaining ring holder

