2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH90/60
V-Track Precision Blades PRO
Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Series 9000 Shaver (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.
Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
2.8
of 5
255
Reviews
Jaking
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Has proved effective
Had not changed the shaving heads on my Philips shaver for some years. Needed to do so and bought these genuine Philips heads. Expensive, but they have proved sharp and very effective. Getting a much closer and better shave now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads
skizlet
25/08/2016
United Kingdom
best shaving experience ever.
have been shaving with this product for 8 months and without doubt it is the best shaver i have ever used. i cannot understand some of the negative comments on here, i have used the top names in electric shavers and none even come close to the shave i get, the smoothest, closest shave ever. I do agree that the shaver is too easily turned off when using but apart from that this product is superb.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Charlie257
01/05/2016
United Kingdom
Great product shocked by low star reviews
I have been using this product for over a year now, changed to this as another "leading" brand wasn't giving me a close enough shave and was also bringing me out in rash/acne. I'm very pleased with how close of a shave this gets I was shocked at how close it gets, especially as it is a electric shaver and not a traditional razor. Only area I find it struggles is under my chin/upper neck but it maybe how I am using it now the product itself. Overall I would recommend this to anyone that wants to change to a electric shaver or just wants a better quality electric shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads
Versus its Philips predecessor