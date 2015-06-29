Search terms

      The Philips SHB3060 wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity are inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in easy comfort, thanks to their smart, portable and foldable design.

      32 mm high-powered drivers deliver clear and powerful bass.

      Adjustable earshells and headband to fit everyone

      Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        10–22 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Impedance
        24 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 15 m  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        8.3  inch
        Width
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        0.91  kg
        Height
        25.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70347 2
        Width
        6.7  inch
        Height
        10.0  inch
        Net weight
        0.423  kg
        Gross weight
        2.006  lb
        Net weight
        0.933  lb
        Tare weight
        0.487  kg
        Tare weight
        1.074  lb

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        • Switch between 2 calls
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        11*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        200* hrs
        Talk time
        11* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Height
        8.7  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70347 5
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.242  kg
        Depth
        2.0  inch
        Net weight
        0.141  kg
        Gross weight
        0.534  lb
        Net weight
        0.311  lb
        Tare weight
        0.101  kg
        Tare weight
        0.223  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        16  cm
        Width
        15.5  cm
        Depth
        7  cm
        Width
        6.1  inch
        Height
        6.3  inch
        Depth
        2.8  inch
        Weight
        0.141  kg
        Weight
        0.311  lb

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

