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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4385BK/00

2.5
| (4) Reviews
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 8.2mm drivers/closed back

  • In-ear

  • 6 + 6 hrs playtime

  • Secure fit

3 cap sizes for custom fit

3 cap sizes for custom fit

Silicone ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customised fit.

Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

8.2 mm speaker drivers

8.2 mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 8.2mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

4
2

26/10/2017

España

España

LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES

Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

29/07/2018

France

France

Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille

Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

15/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month

Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.

This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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  1. Actual results may vary