      Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 8.2mm drivers/closed back
        • In-ear
        • 6 + 6 hrs playtime
        • Secure fit
        3 cap sizes for custom fit

        3 cap sizes for custom fit

        Silicone ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customised fit.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

        With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

        8.2 mm speaker drivers

        8.2 mm speaker drivers

        BASS+ headphones feature 8.2mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        Big, bold bass you can feel

        This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

        Control calls, music and volume

        Control calls, music and volume

        Control is just a click away. Single, double and triple presses activate different features in different modes, for easy controls whether you're playing your music or taking a call.

        Compact charging case with lanyard

        Compact charging case with lanyard

        The lightweight, compact charging case capsule includes a handy lanyard to attach to your bag and keep your hands free.

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

        Great noise isolation

        Great noise isolation

        Using a closed-back acoustic design, BASS+ headphones keep ambient noise out and great sound in, with enhanced passive noise isolation to pull you deeper into your music.

        Stability fin for secure fit

        Stability fin for secure fit

        Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ True Wireless headphones feature stability fin for secure fit.

        USB charging cable

        USB charging cable

        The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          8.2 mm
          Frequency range
          9-21,000 Hz
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Reject call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Charging case
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          50 hr
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Music play time
          6  hr

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          9.95  cm
          Width
          4.85  cm
          Depth
          4.85  cm
          Weight
          0.091  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.4  cm
          Width
          9.65  cm
          Depth
          5.25  cm
          Gross weight
          0.165  kg
          Net weight
          0.111  kg
          Tare weight
          0.054  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98155 9

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          17  cm
          Width
          10.8  cm
          Height
          19  cm
          Gross weight
          0.61  kg
          Tare weight
          0.277  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98155 6
          Net weight
          0.333  kg

