2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB4385BK/00
8.2mm drivers/closed back
In-ear
6 + 6 hrs playtime
Secure fit
Silicone ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customised fit.
With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.
BASS+ headphones feature 8.2mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
CHICODYC
26/10/2017
España
LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES
Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Desgabe
29/07/2018
France
Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille
Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Freddie95
15/09/2019
United Kingdom
Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month
Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.
This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary