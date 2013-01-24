Home
      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Discover weightless freedom, with no wires to hold you down. Philips Flite Everlite wireless headphones blend style and everyday simplicity. Compact and ultralight with clear sound, all day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity-defying headphones

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Bluetooth 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP support

        Bluetooth 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP support

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability

        Folds flat or compact for easy portability and storage

        Tilted soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Tilted soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

        Five-minute Fast Charge technology

        Five-minute Fast Charge technology

        Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just five minutes of charging time gets you one hour of playback.

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim, experience complete comfort on the move.

        Refined metallic finishing

        Refined metallic finishing

        The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Frequency range
          9 - 22 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Last number redial
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          300* hr
          Talk time
          13* hr
          Music play time
          13*  hr

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.137  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          4.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.264  kg
          Net weight
          0.155  kg
          Tare weight
          0.109  kg
          EAN
          69 25970 71390 0

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          21.5  cm
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.977  kg
          Tare weight
          0.512  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71390 7
          Net weight
          0.465  kg

