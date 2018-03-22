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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5500BK/00

3

| (70) Reviews

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned ear shells and long lasting battery life.

See all benefits

Cut the cables, not the quality

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

  • 32 mm drivers / semi-closed

  • On-ear

32 mm high-intensity drivers for big, clear bass

32 mm high-intensity drivers for big, clear bass

Adjustable ear shells and headband fits everyone

Adjustable ear shells and headband fits everyone

The adjustable ear shells are designed to always fit your head so you don't even notice you are wearing them.

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Bluetooth technology for unrestricted movement

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

70

Reviews

22/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worth its price

I have had this headphone for over two years now and never had any problem with it. It connects quickly with all the three android cellphones I used it with and also with two laptops from different brands. No complains about the product from my side! :) The only problem I am facing is that I couldn't find a place to buy new cushions to replace mine if I ever need them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

17/11/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Prima!

De hoofdtelefoon werkt uitstekend, mooie bassen, goed geluid. Makkelijk te installeren, fijn apparaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

22/06/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Grandioos

Ik heb deze headset cadeau gekregen van mijn man want hij deed mee met een actie die Menzis zorgverzekeraar toen had. Ik vind het een hele goede en een mooie headset en natuurlijk is die draadloos wat eigenlijk heel erg makkelijke en vele voordelen met zich mee brengt. En de geluid die de Headset produceert zeg je u tegen diepe klanken en de bas hoor je uitstekend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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