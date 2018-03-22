2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5500BK/00
Wireless, clear and powerful bass
Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned ear shells and long lasting battery life.
32 mm drivers / semi-closed
On-ear
The adjustable ear shells are designed to always fit your head so you don't even notice you are wearing them.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device to enjoy crystal clear wireless musical entertainment.
3.0
of 5
70
Reviews
Lucas0211
22/03/2018
United Kingdom
Worth its price
I have had this headphone for over two years now and never had any problem with it. It connects quickly with all the three android cellphones I used it with and also with two laptops from different brands. No complains about the product from my side! :) The only problem I am facing is that I couldn't find a place to buy new cushions to replace mine if I ever need them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
barny
17/11/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prima!
De hoofdtelefoon werkt uitstekend, mooie bassen, goed geluid. Makkelijk te installeren, fijn apparaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Charmed1984
22/06/2015
Nederland
Grandioos
Ik heb deze headset cadeau gekregen van mijn man want hij deed mee met een actie die Menzis zorgverzekeraar toen had. Ik vind het een hele goede en een mooie headset en natuurlijk is die draadloos wat eigenlijk heel erg makkelijke en vele voordelen met zich mee brengt. En de geluid die de Headset produceert zeg je u tegen diepe klanken en de bas hoor je uitstekend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones