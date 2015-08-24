Search terms

      Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

      SHB9850NC/00

      More sound, less noise

      Tune in to a universe of music with the Philips SHB9850NC headphones. Boasting up to 99% noise cancellation, they are your ultimate travel companion. Enjoy music easily with smart touch control and one-tap NFC pairing with Bluetooth devices.

      Wireless noise-cancelling headphones
      Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

      More sound, less noise

      with smart touch controls

      • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High-Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16-bit/44.1-kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High-Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

      40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      Finely tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and over-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      A compact multi-way foldable construction is ideal for an on-the-go companion.

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headphones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

      Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

      Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

      Smart touch controls on the right earshell allow control of your music and calls with a tap or a swipe. Tap to play or pause music and to answer calls; swipe sideways to change tracks; and swipe up or down to adjust the volume. It's time to forget about hunting for buttons.

      ActiveShield Pro™ noise-cancelling reduces noise by up to 99%

      ActiveShield Pro™ noise-cancelling reduces noise by up to 99%

      ActiveShield Pro™ hybrid active noise-cancelling technology features four microphones. Two feed-backward microphones are used for cancelling low frequencies while feed-forward microphones extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into mid and high frequencies. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and a greater degree of optimisation in any environment.

      High-quality Bluetooth 4.0

      High-quality Bluetooth 4.0

      Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

      Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

      Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

      Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

      Activate Siri and Google Now with a press-on earcan button

      Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

      Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

      Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, these work with or without a battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favourite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        8 - 40,000 Hz*
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        109 dB

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        3.5 mm Line in
        Cable length
        1.2mm
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Bluetooth version
        4.0
        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.6  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        8.1  inch
        Width
        17.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.345  kg
        Height
        23.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70433 2
        Width
        7.0  inch
        Height
        9.3  inch
        Net weight
        0.825  kg
        Gross weight
        2.965  lb
        Net weight
        1.819  lb
        Tare weight
        0.52  kg
        Tare weight
        1.146  lb

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        • Reject a second incoming call
        • Switch between 2 calls
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        16*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        45* hr
        Talk time
        15* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Height
        8.5  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70433 5
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.396  kg
        Depth
        2.2  inch
        Net weight
        0.275  kg
        Gross weight
        0.873  lb
        Net weight
        0.606  lb
        Tare weight
        0.121  kg
        Tare weight
        0.267  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.3  cm
        Width
        15.6  cm
        Depth
        4.65  cm
        Width
        6.1  inch
        Height
        7.6  inch
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Weight
        0.23  kg
        Weight
        0.507  lb

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Audio cable
        Extra 1.2-m audio cable
        Aeroplane adapter
        Included

